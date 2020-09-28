Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Spearmint Resources Inc.    SPMT

SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC.

(SPMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spearmint Begins Work Program on 'Goose' Gold Project in Newfoundland Directly Bordering New Found Golds' Discovery Hole

09/28/2020 | 03:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2020) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") wishes to announce that a work program has commenced on its 'Goose' Gold project directly bordering New Found Golds' Queensway project (see map).

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "We are extremely pleased to now be underway with this work program in one of the most exciting gold districts in the world. New Found Golds' discovery hole has put a spotlight on the potential in this region and have recently commenced a 100,000 metre drill program. Spearmint's property is the closest to this discovery hole and we look forward to seeing what this work program will uncover."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/64721_764b5ad12449a91b_002.jpg


Goose Gold Project

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/64721_764b5ad12449a91b_002full.jpg

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties. Mr. Greg Thomson, P.Geo., a director of Spearmint and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca.

Contact Information
Tel: 1604646-6903
www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"
President
Spearmint Resources Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64721


© Newsfilecorp 2020
