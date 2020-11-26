Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Spearmint Resources Inc.    SPMT   CA8473811005

SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC.

(SPMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spearmint Joins the Clayton Valley Lithium Advisory Committee

11/26/2020 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2020) -  Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has joined the Clayton Valley Lithium Advisory Committee (the "CVLAC"). The CVLAC is open to, and consists of, individuals and companies that each have a vested interest in the development of lithium assets within the Clayton Valley of Nevada. The vision of the CVLAC is the collaboration of its members towards development, data, possible mergers and acquisitions and all relevant dealings within the Clayton Valley in regard to lithium.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca.

Contact Information
Tel: 1604646-6903
www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"
President
Spearmint Resources Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69035


© Newsfilecorp 2020
All news about SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC.
03:10aSpearmint Joins the Clayton Valley Lithium Advisory Committee
NE
11/25RETRANSMISSION : Spearmint Hits Claystone in Every Drill Hole on Its Now Complet..
NE
11/24SPEARMINT RESOURCES : Completes the Sampling Portion of the Phase I Work Program..
AQ
11/24SPEARMINT RESOURCES : Hits Claystone in Every Drill hole On Its Now Completed 10..
AQ
11/24Spearmint Completes the Sampling Portion of the Phase I Work Program on the P..
NE
11/23Spearmint Hits Claystone in Every Drill Hole on its Now Completed 10-Hole Dri..
NE
11/19RETRANSMISSION : Spearmint Extends Drill Program on Clayton Valley Lithium Clay ..
NE
11/18SPEARMINT RESOURCES : Extends Drill Program On Clayton Valley Lithium Clay Proje..
AQ
11/18Spearmint Extends Drill Program on Clayton Valley Lithium Clay Project in Nev..
NE
11/13Spearmint Discovers Positive Gold Indicators From Its Initial Work Program On..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,58 M -0,45 M -0,45 M
Net cash 2020 0,15 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,5 M 9,60 M 9,60 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Spearmint Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James Nelson President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Seth Kay Chief Operating Officer
Cindy Cai Chief Financial Officer
Gregory J. Thomson Independent Director
Dennis Aalderink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC.333.33%10
BHP GROUP1.39%133 166
RIO TINTO PLC9.23%112 213
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.07%38 091
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.37.12%27 107
FRESNILLO PLC69.87%10 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ