Spearmint Joins the Clayton Valley Lithium Advisory Committee

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2020) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has joined the Clayton Valley Lithium Advisory Committee (the "CVLAC"). The CVLAC is open to, and consists of, individuals and companies that each have a vested interest in the development of lithium assets within the Clayton Valley of Nevada. The vision of the CVLAC is the collaboration of its members towards development, data, possible mergers and acquisitions and all relevant dealings within the Clayton Valley in regard to lithium.

