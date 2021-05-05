Log in
    SPMT   CA8473811005

SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC.

(SPMT)
Spearmint Proposes Private Placement at .20 to Raise up to 1 Million Dollars

05/05/2021 | 08:55am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2021) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") announces a non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "FT Private Placement") of 5,000,000 units ("Units") at $0.20 per unit to raise $1,000,000. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share"), to be issued as a 'flow-through share", and one-half of one non-flow-through share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant").

Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one Share that is not a "flow-through share" at an exercise price of $0.30 on or before the date which is 24 months after the closing of the FT Private Placement. The Company will use the proceeds toward the Company's work programs on its existing Canadian properties. The Company may pay a finder fees. All securities issued in connection with this FT Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

None of the securities sold in connection with the private placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca.

Contact Information
Tel: 1604646-6903
www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"
President
Spearmint Resources Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82951


© Newsfilecorp 2021
