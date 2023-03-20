Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Special Closed-Ended Type Real Estate Investment Company INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INR1L   LT0000127151

SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE

(INR1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  09:59:48 2023-03-20 am EDT
2.200 EUR   +1.85%
11:45aAnnouncement of net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate on 31 December 2022
GL
11:44aAudited results of INVL Baltic Real Estate group of 2022
GL
11:44aAudited results of INVL Baltic Real Estate group of 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audited results of INVL Baltic Real Estate group of 2022

03/20/2023 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The audited consolidated net profit of INVL Baltic Real Estate group amounted to EUR 4.2 million, the revenue was EUR 3.4 million for the period of 2022 (for 2021 – consolidated net profit was EUR 3.4 million, revenue was EUR 2.7 million).

The audited net profit of INVL Baltic Real Estate itself amounted to EUR 4.2 million in 2022 and EUR 3.4 million in 2021.

The annual information is published in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in compliance with the requirements of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 (zip file attached). This is the official format for the annual information that will be approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders‘ Meeting. The annual information (without the auditor‘s report) is additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of the published ESEF information.

Additional information:

The real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate had a consolidated net profit of EUR 4.2 million in 2022, which is 24% more than in 2021. The results for last year were positively impacted by a revaluation of real estate holdings which increased their value by EUR 4 million.

The company’s consolidated equity at the end of 2022 was EUR 23.5 million. Equity per share was EUR 2.92 and grew 21% from a year earlier, also taking into account dividends that were paid.

“INVL Baltic Real Estate’s properties sustained a high rate of occupancy and increased their operating income. Our clients remain loyal and have trust in the company as a reliable long-term partner. We will continue striving to meet our clients’ expectations and increase value for investors,” says Vytautas Bakšinskas, the real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

The company’s consolidated revenue grew 25% during 2022 to EUR 3.4 million, of which rent income from property holdings increased 13% to EUR 1.9 million. INVL Baltic Real Estate’s consolidated net operating income from its properties was EUR 2.03 million, or 26% more than in 2021.

The net operating income for the largest property that INVL Baltic Real Estate owns – the office building at Palangos Street 4 in the Vilnius Old Town with the Talent Garden Vilnius coworking space which the company operates – increased 17% on the year in 2022 to EUR 1.3 million. 

“In 2022 we focused heavily on the development of the real estate we own. At the start of last year, we publicly presented design proposals for the project to reconstruct the buildings at the intersection of Palangos and Vilniaus Streets in the Lithuanian capital. The Vilnius City municipality later approved those proposals and issued the design requirements for renovating the complex. We are currently working with the Viltekta design firm to prepare the technical design for reconstruction of the buildings. Our plan is for the complex’s above-ground floorspace to increase by some 3,600 sq. m. following the reconstruction,” Vytautas Bakšinskas says.

The real estate fund manager notes that the target was also met last year to complete studies of the building at Vilniaus Street 37 in Vilnius and update the details of that property’s valuable attributes. As result, preparation of the project for maintenance works on the building was able to begin and in February of this year permission was obtained to start the maintenance works. The plan is to initiate those works already in April. After completing the design, renovation and maintenance works, the company will offer the market approximately 2,200 sq. m. of leasable space in high-end offices on the building’s second and third floors and dining facilities on the first floor.

The value of INVL Baltic Real Estate’s investment property holdings at the end of December 2022 was EUR 36.4 million, which is 23% more than a year earlier.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, and the 55-ha Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park by the juncture of highway A8 and the A5 Riga bypass road. The company’s properties had occupancies of 98% to 100% at the end of December 2022.

INVL Baltic Real Estate currently owns properties with a total area of 28,000 sq. m. and a value of EUR 36.4 million.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. The fund operates as a closed-end investment company. The company is managed by INVL, the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. INVL Baltic Real Estate will operate as a closed-end investment company until 2046, with extension possible for a further 20 years.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

Attachments


All news about SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE
11:45aAnnouncement of net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate on 31 December 2022
GL
11:44aAudited results of INVL Baltic Real Estate group of 2022
GL
11:44aAudited results of INVL Baltic Real Estate group of 2022
GL
02/09TSX ends lower for second day as commodity prices fall
RE
01/10INVL Baltic Real Estate Announces Changes to Supervisory Board
CI
01/10Regarding the approval of the candidature of the member of the Supervisory Board
GL
01/10Regarding the approval of the candidature of the member of the Supervisory Board
AQ
01/09INVL Baltic Real Estate received permission to change the Articles of Association
GL
01/09INVL Baltic Real Estate received permission to change the Articles of Association
AQ
2022The new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate was registere..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,74 M 2,92 M 2,92 M
Net income 2021 3,40 M 3,62 M 3,62 M
Net Debt 2021 8,08 M 8,61 M 8,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,27x
Yield 2021 5,15%
Capitalization 17,4 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,79x
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE
Duration : Period :
Special Closed-Ended Type Real Estate Investment Company INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laura Kriinauskiene Chief Executive Officer
Darius ulnis Chairman
Egle Surpliene Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Raimonds Rajeckas Member-Supervisory Board
Mantas Gofman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE0.93%19
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.15%95 657
UBS GROUP AG-0.55%57 327
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.46%34 050
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-9.62%29 592
STATE STREET CORPORATION-7.48%24 723