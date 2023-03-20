Audited results of INVL Baltic Real Estate group of 2022

The audited consolidated net profit of INVL Baltic Real Estate group amounted to EUR 4.2 million, the revenue was EUR 3.4 million for the period of 2022 (for 2021 – consolidated net profit was EUR 3.4 million, revenue was EUR 2.7 million).

The audited net profit of INVL Baltic Real Estate itself amounted to EUR 4.2 million in 2022 and EUR 3.4 million in 2021.

The annual information is published in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in compliance with the requirements of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 (zip file attached). This is the official format for the annual information that will be approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders‘ Meeting. The annual information (without the auditor‘s report) is additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of the published ESEF information.

Additional information:

The real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate had a consolidated net profit of EUR 4.2 million in 2022, which is 24% more than in 2021. The results for last year were positively impacted by a revaluation of real estate holdings which increased their value by EUR 4 million.

The company’s consolidated equity at the end of 2022 was EUR 23.5 million. Equity per share was EUR 2.92 and grew 21% from a year earlier, also taking into account dividends that were paid.

“INVL Baltic Real Estate’s properties sustained a high rate of occupancy and increased their operating income. Our clients remain loyal and have trust in the company as a reliable long-term partner. We will continue striving to meet our clients’ expectations and increase value for investors,” says Vytautas Bakšinskas, the real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

The company’s consolidated revenue grew 25% during 2022 to EUR 3.4 million, of which rent income from property holdings increased 13% to EUR 1.9 million. INVL Baltic Real Estate’s consolidated net operating income from its properties was EUR 2.03 million, or 26% more than in 2021.

The net operating income for the largest property that INVL Baltic Real Estate owns – the office building at Palangos Street 4 in the Vilnius Old Town with the Talent Garden Vilnius coworking space which the company operates – increased 17% on the year in 2022 to EUR 1.3 million.

“In 2022 we focused heavily on the development of the real estate we own. At the start of last year, we publicly presented design proposals for the project to reconstruct the buildings at the intersection of Palangos and Vilniaus Streets in the Lithuanian capital. The Vilnius City municipality later approved those proposals and issued the design requirements for renovating the complex. We are currently working with the Viltekta design firm to prepare the technical design for reconstruction of the buildings. Our plan is for the complex’s above-ground floorspace to increase by some 3,600 sq. m. following the reconstruction,” Vytautas Bakšinskas says.

The real estate fund manager notes that the target was also met last year to complete studies of the building at Vilniaus Street 37 in Vilnius and update the details of that property’s valuable attributes. As result, preparation of the project for maintenance works on the building was able to begin and in February of this year permission was obtained to start the maintenance works. The plan is to initiate those works already in April. After completing the design, renovation and maintenance works, the company will offer the market approximately 2,200 sq. m. of leasable space in high-end offices on the building’s second and third floors and dining facilities on the first floor.

The value of INVL Baltic Real Estate’s investment property holdings at the end of December 2022 was EUR 36.4 million, which is 23% more than a year earlier.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, and the 55-ha Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park by the juncture of highway A8 and the A5 Riga bypass road. The company’s properties had occupancies of 98% to 100% at the end of December 2022.

INVL Baltic Real Estate currently owns properties with a total area of 28,000 sq. m. and a value of EUR 36.4 million.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. The fund operates as a closed-end investment company. The company is managed by INVL, the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. INVL Baltic Real Estate will operate as a closed-end investment company until 2046, with extension possible for a further 20 years.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

