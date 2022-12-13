Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Special Closed-Ended Type Real Estate Investment Company INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INR1L   LT0000127151

SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE

(INR1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:14 2022-12-13 am EST
2.160 EUR   -0.92%
09:06aRegarding the approval of INVL Baltic Real Estate prospectus
GL
09:05aRegarding the approval of INVL Baltic Real Estate prospectus
AQ
09:01aINVL Baltic Real Estate signed the amendment of the Depository Services Agreement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVL Baltic Real Estate signed the amendment of the Depository Services Agreement

12/13/2022 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Based on the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate that was held on 9 December 2022, the Company informs that on 13 December 2022 the amendment of the Depository Services Agreement with AB SEB bankas was signed.

The amendment was made according to the agreement on a 0.02 percentage point lower depository fee.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of the Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com


All news about SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE
09:06aRegarding the approval of INVL Baltic Real Estate prospectus
GL
09:05aRegarding the approval of INVL Baltic Real Estate prospectus
AQ
09:01aINVL Baltic Real Estate signed the amendment of the Depository Services Agreement
GL
09:00aINVL Baltic Real Estate signed the amendment of the Depository Services Agreement
AQ
12/12INVL Baltic Real Estate investor's calendar for 2023
GL
12/12INVL Baltic Real Estate investor's calendar for 2023
AQ
12/09Resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estat..
GL
12/09Resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estat..
GL
11/17Convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estat..
GL
11/17Convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estat..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,74 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
Net income 2021 3,40 M 3,58 M 3,58 M
Net Debt 2021 8,08 M 8,50 M 8,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,27x
Yield 2021 5,15%
Capitalization 17,6 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,79x
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE
Duration : Period :
Special Closed-Ended Type Real Estate Investment Company INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laura Kriinauskiene Chief Executive Officer
Darius ulnis Chairman
Vytautas Plunksnis Member-Management Board
Nerijus Drobavicius Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE-6.44%19
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.79%106 523
UBS GROUP AG3.23%57 609
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-39.66%52 684
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.78%36 251
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.8.06%34 689