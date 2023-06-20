Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Special Closed-Ended Type Real Estate Investment Company INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INR1L   LT0000127151

SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE

(INR1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:37:23 2023-06-20 am EDT
2.140 EUR   -0.93%
09:01aINVL Baltic Real Estate won the auction organized by Turto bankas
GL
09:00aINVL Baltic Real Estate won the auction organized by Turto bankas
AQ
05/25Regarding the approval of INVL Baltic Real Estate prospectus
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVL Baltic Real Estate won the auction organized by Turto bankas

06/20/2023 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 20 June 2023, INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - “the Company”) won the auction organized by Turto bankas, VĮ for the garage (box) with a total area of 16.83 sq. m., located at Vilniaus str. 37-3, Vilnius, with part of the land plot of 0.0015 ha from the total land plot of 0.3453 ha, located at Vilniaus st. 37, Vilnius. The Company will acquire the real estate from Turto bankas, VĮ for EUR 29,900. It is planned that the real estate purchase and sale agreement will be concluded within one month. The Company will provide more detailed information about the transaction after signing the real estate purchase and sale agreement.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com


All news about SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE
09:01aINVL Baltic Real Estate won the auction organized by Turto bankas
GL
09:00aINVL Baltic Real Estate won the auction organized by Turto bankas
AQ
05/25Regarding the approval of INVL Baltic Real Estate prospectus
GL
05/17Procedure for the payout of dividends for the year 2022
GL
05/16INVL Baltic Real Estate received permission to change the Articles of Association
GL
05/11The new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate was registere..
GL
05/11The new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate was registere..
AQ
05/08Correction : Announcement of INVL Baltic Real Estate's net asset value as at 31 March 2023
GL
04/28Announcement of INVL Baltic Real Estate's net asset value as at 31 March 2023
GL
04/28INVL Baltic Real Estate Interim information for 3 months of 2023
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3,41 M 3,73 M 3,73 M
Net income 2022 4,22 M 4,62 M 4,62 M
Net Debt 2022 12,2 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,08x
Yield 2022 4,21%
Capitalization 17,4 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
EV / Sales 2022 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE
Duration : Period :
Special Closed-Ended Type Real Estate Investment Company INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laura Kriinauskiene Chief Executive Officer
Darius ulnis Chairman
Egle Surpliene Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Mantas Gofman Member-Supervisory Board
Raimondas Rajeckas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE0.93%19
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.83%105 250
UBS GROUP AG7.56%61 758
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.2.40%54 076
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.20.83%43 735
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.91%35 235
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer