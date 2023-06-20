INVL Baltic Real Estate won the auction organized by Turto bankas

On 20 June 2023, INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - “the Company”) won the auction organized by Turto bankas, VĮ for the garage (box) with a total area of 16.83 sq. m., located at Vilniaus str. 37-3, Vilnius, with part of the land plot of 0.0015 ha from the total land plot of 0.3453 ha, located at Vilniaus st. 37, Vilnius. The Company will acquire the real estate from Turto bankas, VĮ for EUR 29,900. It is planned that the real estate purchase and sale agreement will be concluded within one month. The Company will provide more detailed information about the transaction after signing the real estate purchase and sale agreement.

