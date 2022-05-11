Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  Special Closed-Ended Type Real Estate Investment Company INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE
  News
  Summary
    INR1L   LT0000127151

SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE

(INR1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05/10 06:00:40 am EDT
2.280 EUR    0.00%
Procedure for the payout of dividends for the year 2021
GL
02:30aProcedure for the payout of dividends for the year 2021
AQ
04/29Announcement of INVL Baltic Real Estate's net asset value as at 31 March 2022
GL
Procedure for the payout of dividends for the year 2021

05/11/2022 | 02:31am EDT
On 12 April 2022, the General Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate (identification code 152105644, address Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, LT-01109) decided to allocate EUR 0.12 dividend per share.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the General Shareholders Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 27 April 2022 were shareholders of INVL Baltic Real Estate.

From 12 May 2022 the dividends will be allocated in the following order:

- to the shareholders, who’s INVL Baltic Real Estate shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the amount of dividend, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ account held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;
- to the shareholders, who’s INVL Baltic Real Estate shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian Siauliu bankas, AB, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ account with Lithuanian commercial bank as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of Siauliu bankas, AB. The list of the branches of Siauliu bankas, AB can be found here).

Procedure for dividends taxation for the year 2021:
- dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 per cent;
- dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 15 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws.

For additional information on payout of the dividends please contact Siauliu bankas AB tel. 1813.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com


