    INR1L   LT0000127151

SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE

(INR1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:14 2022-12-13 am EST
2.160 EUR   -0.92%
Regarding the approval of INVL Baltic Real Estate prospectus
GL
09:05aRegarding the approval of INVL Baltic Real Estate prospectus
AQ
INVL Baltic Real Estate signed the amendment of the Depository Services Agreement
GL
Regarding the approval of INVL Baltic Real Estate prospectus

12/13/2022 | 09:06am EST
INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company) informs that under the provision of the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – CIU), the Company operating under the CIU is under an obligation to have a valid prospectus (hereinafter – the Prospectus) prepared in accordance with the requirements of the CIU or of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – LS).

In order to meet the above-mentioned requirement, in September 2019 the Company's management company INVL Asset Management, UAB (hereinafter - the Management company) prepared a Prospectus in compliance with CIU. Considering that at the time of publication of the information there are no grounds that the Company should prepare and own a prospectus complying with the requirements of the LS, on 12 December 2022, the Management company of the Company approved the updated version of the Prospectus and approved its publication.

The Prospectus was submitted to the Bank of Lithuania in accordance with the CIU. 

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

Financials
Sales 2021 2,74 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
Net income 2021 3,40 M 3,58 M 3,58 M
Net Debt 2021 8,08 M 8,50 M 8,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,27x
Yield 2021 5,15%
Capitalization 17,6 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,79x
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laura Kriinauskiene Chief Executive Officer
Darius ulnis Chairman
Vytautas Plunksnis Member-Management Board
Nerijus Drobavicius Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECIAL CLOSED-ENDED TYPE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE-6.44%19
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.79%106 523
UBS GROUP AG3.23%57 609
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-39.66%52 684
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.78%36 251
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.8.06%34 689