Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: SPE) announced today that, at the annual meeting of stockholders of BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE: DMF) held on June 12, 2024, (1) Phillip Goldstein, Andrew Dakos and Moritz Sell were elected as Class I Directors, (2) a non-binding proposal to declassify the Board was approved, and (3) a non-binding proposal to request that the Board consider measures to allow stockholders to monetize their shares at a price at or close to net asset value was approved

