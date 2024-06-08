For immediate release

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration

New York, June 7, 2024-Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.171875 per share on the Fund's 2.75% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series C. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2024 to holders of record as of June 18, 2024.

For information, please contact: John Buckel, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services (1-414-516-1514)

