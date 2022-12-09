Special Opportunities Fund : Dividend Declaration – December 9, 2022

For immediate release
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration
New York, December 9, 2022-Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.171875 per share on the Fund's 2.75% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series
-
The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to holders of record as of December 20, 2022.
For information, please contact: John Buckel, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services (1-414-516-1514)
