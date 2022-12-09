Advanced search
    SPE   US84741T1043

SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.

(SPE)
  Report
2022-12-09
12.05 USD   -0.41%
Special Opportunities Fund : Dividend Declaration – December 9, 2022

12/09/2022 | 04:53pm EST
For immediate release

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration

New York, December 9, 2022-Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.171875 per share on the Fund's 2.75% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series

  1. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to holders of record as of December 20, 2022.

For information, please contact: John Buckel, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services (1-414-516-1514)

Disclaimer

Special Opportunities Fund Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 21:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
