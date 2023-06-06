Advanced search
    SPE   US84741T1043

SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.

(SPE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-06 pm EDT
10.95 USD   +0.74%
Special Opportunities Fund : Dividend Declaration – June 6, 2023
10:23aSpecial Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration
05/16Ivrnet Extends Maturity of a Loan by a Month
Special Opportunities Fund : Dividend Declaration – June 6, 2023

06/06/2023 | 04:43pm EDT
For immediate release

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration

New York, June 6, 2023-Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.171875 per share on the Fund's 2.75% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series C. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to holders of record as of June 21, 2023.

For information, please contact: Shannon Coyle, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services (1-414-516-1693)

Disclaimer

Special Opportunities Fund Inc. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 20:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,73 M - -
Net income 2022 -24,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 1,63 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,00x
Yield 2022 11,6%
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
EV / Sales 2021 46,2x
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Dakos President & Director
Thomas Antonucci Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Phillip Franklin Goldstein Chairman & Secretary
Stephanie L. Darling Chief Compliance Officer
Ben Hormel Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.-4.65%125
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.30%10 391
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.12.23%5 534
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND21.18%4 160
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-7.69%3 701
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-13.14%3 603
