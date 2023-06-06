Special Opportunities Fund : Dividend Declaration – June 6, 2023

For immediate release
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration
New York, June 6, 2023-Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.171875 per share on the Fund's 2.75% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series C. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to holders of record as of June 21, 2023.
For information, please contact: Shannon Coyle, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services (1-414-516-1693)
