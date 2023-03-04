Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPE   US84741T1043

SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.

(SPE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-03 pm EST
11.53 USD   +0.52%
10:20aSpecial Opportunities Fund : Dividend Declaration – March 3, 2023
PU
03/03Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration
BU
01/04Special Opportunities Fund Declares Distributions For First Quarter of 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Special Opportunities Fund : Dividend Declaration – March 3, 2023

03/04/2023 | 10:20am EST
For immediate release

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration

New York, March 3, 2023-Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.171875 per share on the Fund's 2.75% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series C. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of record as of March 22, 2023.

For information, please contact: John Buckel, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services (1-414-516-1514)

Disclaimer

Special Opportunities Fund Inc. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2023 15:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,25 M - -
Net income 2021 40,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,02  - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,92x
Yield 2021 7,83%
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 25,1x
EV / Sales 2021 46,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Dakos President & Director
Thomas Antonucci Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Phillip Franklin Goldstein Chairman & Secretary
Stephanie L. Darling Chief Compliance Officer
Ben Hormel Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.1.14%132
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION5.31%10 335
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.13.94%5 607
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND14.39%3 933
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.16%3 874
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.77%3 682