Special Opportunities Fund : Dividend Declaration – March 3, 2023

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration
New York, March 3, 2023-Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.171875 per share on the Fund's 2.75% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series C. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of record as of March 22, 2023.
For information, please contact: John Buckel, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services (1-414-516-1514)
