  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPE   US84741T1043

SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.

(SPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  18:24:31 24/04/2023 BST
10.89 USD   -0.64%
05:38pSpecial Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Modification of Share Repurchase Plan
BU
03/24Special Opportunities Fund Declares Distributions For Second Quarter of 2023
BU
03/24Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Three Monthly Distributions of Second Quarter of 2023, Payable on April 28, 2023; May 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023
CI
Summary 
Summary

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Modification of Share Repurchase Plan

04/24/2023 | 05:38pm BST
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: SPE), announced today that effective immediately and, in accordance with Section 23(c) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Fund may, from time to time, purchase shares of its common stock and its convertible preferred stock, both without limitation, when they are trading at a discount to net asset value or to book value respectively, without reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Additional information regarding the Fund may be obtained by calling U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC, the Fund’s Administrator at (414) 516-1514.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6,73 M - 5,42 M
Net income 2022 -24,7 M - -19,9 M
Net cash 2022 1,63 M - 1,31 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,00x
Yield 2022 11,6%
Capitalization 126 M 126 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2021 46,2x
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Dakos President & Director
Thomas Antonucci Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Phillip Franklin Goldstein Chairman & Secretary
Stephanie L. Darling Chief Compliance Officer
Ben Hormel Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.-3.86%126
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.46%9 911
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.6.86%5 258
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-3.54%3 865
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.85%3 794
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-9.00%3 772
