  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPE   US84741T1043

SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.

(SPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  15:01 22/11/2022 GMT
11.92 USD   -0.25%
02:38pSpecial Opportunities Fund, Inc. Annual Stockholders Meeting
BU
10/05Special Opportunities Fund Declares Distributions For Fourth Quarter of 2022
BU
10/05Special Opportunities Fund Declares Distributions for Fourth Quarter of 2022, Payable on October 31, 2022, November 30, 2022 and December 30, 2022 Respectively
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Annual Stockholders Meeting

11/22/2022 | 02:38pm GMT
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: SPE), announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on December 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, at the offices of Blank Rome LLP, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 16th Floor, New York, NY. Stockholders planning to attend the Meeting must register in advance by contacting John Buckel, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services at john.buckel@usbank.com no later than December 5, 2022 and agree to comply with the identification, security and COVID-19 protocols required to enter the premises.

Periodically updated information on the Fund can be obtained by visiting the Fund’s website at www.specialopportunitiesfundinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4,25 M - 3,61 M
Net income 2021 40,8 M - 34,6 M
Net cash 2021 0,02  - 0,01 
P/E ratio 2021 4,92x
Yield 2021 7,83%
Capitalization 137 M 137 M 116 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 25,1x
EV / Sales 2021 46,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Dakos President & Director
Thomas Antonucci Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Phillip Franklin Goldstein Chairman & Secretary
Stephanie L. Darling Chief Compliance Officer
Ben Hormel Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.-22.65%137
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.49%10 034
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-8.60%5 416
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-4.87%4 025
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.04%3 894
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-21.71%3 274