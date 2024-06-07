Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is total return. The Fund invests primarily in securities, which have the opportunity for appreciation. The Fund may employ strategies designed to capture price movements generated by anticipated corporate events, such as investing in companies involved in special situations, including, but not limited to, mergers, acquisitions, asset sales, spin-offs, balance sheet restructuring, bankruptcy, liquidations, and tender offers. The Fund may, from time to time, engage in short sales of securities for investment or for hedging purposes. The Fund invests in closed-end funds, business development companies, preferred stocks, other common stocks, special purpose acquisition vehicles, corporate obligations, money market funds, warrants and rights, among others. Bulldog Investors, LLP is the investment adviser of the Fund.

