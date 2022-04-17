Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Specialized Investment Compounds Co. plc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIC   JO3107711017

SPECIALIZED INVESTMENT COMPOUNDS CO. PLC.

(SPIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-13
0.8800 JOD   -1.12%
04/06SPECIALIZED INVESTMENT COMPOUNDS : Disclosure (SPIC) 2022 04 06
PU
2021Specialized Investment Compounds Co. Plc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Specialized Investment Compounds Co. Plc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Specialized Investment Compounds : G.A (SPIC) 2022 04 17

04/17/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPECIALIZED INVESTMENT COMPOUNDS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: SPECIALIZED INVESTMENT COMPOUNDS

Date: 14-04-2022 09:49:20 AM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﺼﺼﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻌﻤﺠﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 09:49:20 2022-04-14 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of SPECIALIZED INVESTMENT COMPOUNDS cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 24-04-2022 at ZOOM MEETING to discuss the following matters:

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﺼﺼﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻌﻤﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

ZOOM MEETING ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 24-04-2022

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes to include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of the General Assembly in its ordinary meeting, provided that such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ

SPECIALIZED INVESTMENT COMPOUNDS

ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ

Any other matter which the General Assembly proposes to include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of the General Assembly in its ordinary meetings, provided that such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: LINA SALEH

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

LINA SALEH :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Specialized Investment Compounds Company plc published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 08:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPECIALIZED INVESTMENT COMPOUNDS CO. PLC.
04/06SPECIALIZED INVESTMENT COMPOUNDS : Disclosure (SPIC) 2022 04 06
PU
2021Specialized Investment Compounds Co. Plc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
2020Specialized Investment Compounds Co. Plc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
2020Specialized Investment Compounds Co. Plc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
2019Specialized Investment Compounds Co. Plc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
2019Specialized Investment Compounds Co. Plc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
2015Specialized Investment Compounds Co. Plc. cancelled the acquisition of Jordan Ceramic I..
CI
2014Specialized Investment Compounds Co. Plc. agreed to acquire Jordan Ceramic Industries C..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,14 M 3,03 M 3,03 M
Net income 2020 0,65 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
Net cash 2020 1,73 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,86 M 9,68 M 9,68 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,51x
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart SPECIALIZED INVESTMENT COMPOUNDS CO. PLC.
Duration : Period :
Specialized Investment Compounds Co. plc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECIALIZED INVESTMENT COMPOUNDS CO. PLC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daoud Nayef Ali Iskandarani Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Maan Said Abdul Karim Chief Financial Officer
Said A. Mohamed Abdulwali Hiyasat Chairman
Amer Ibrahim Yousef Al-Moshar Independent Director
Mohammad Ahmad Mohammad Al-Rifai Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECIALIZED INVESTMENT COMPOUNDS CO. PLC.-21.43%10
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.47.07%37 884
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.23.61%36 297
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED19.97%35 774
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.42%35 096
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.35%33 075