Specialized Investment Compounds Company PLC is a Jordan-based industrial and commercial real estate developer and value added services provider in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Gulf regions. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of industrial and commercial buildings, as well as custom made facilities. The Company also provides a range of services, such as maintenance, cleaning, security and catering services, and manages restaurants, supermarkets, medical and healthcare centers. The Companyâs projects include Al Tajamouat Industrial City - Amman, Al Tajamouat Industrial City - Egypt and Doha Warehouses & Dormitories.