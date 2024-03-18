Specialized Trading and Investments Co PSC is a Jordan-based company, which engages in the provision of state-of-the-art sport turfs and synthetic grass solutions. The Company offers artificial grass for leisure, football, golf and tennis activities. Its product portfolio includes acrylic flooring, adhesives, infill material, polyurethane flooring and shock pads. The Company offers gym equipments, such as adjustable bench, cable cross machine, cybex leg press, gym stepper, life fitness bike, jungle gym system, and dumbbell flat bench, among others. In addition, the Company provides sport accessories, including corner flags and keeper goals. Its products are used for schools, universities fitness centers, and public and private arenas.