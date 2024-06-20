Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - Specificity (OTCQB: SPTY), a leading digital marketing firm renowned for its precision targeting through market disrupting and innovative solutions, today announced an agreement reached to move forward with the acquisition of livePRO, a pioneering platform that enables businesses to connect with their ideal customer prospects and interact with them live, in real-time. This strategic acquisition aims to bridge the gap in the market by offering a modern solution to overcome the challenges of scheduling, form fills, and ineffective chatbot interactions.

This move comes after previously announcing the recent strategic partnership with livePRO to help spearhead the launch of the innovative platform set to modernize the home services industry. Jason Wood, Founder of Specificity Inc., and Adriano Masciarelli, Founder of livePRO, recognized a unique opportunity to combine their expertise. By integrating Specificity's advanced marketing capabilities with livePRO's real-time interaction technology, the combined entity is set to revolutionize how businesses engage with their customers, providing immediate and humanized connections that enhance customer experience and drive results.

"Specificity's acquisition of livePRO marks a transformative step in equipping businesses with the tools they need to reach and engage their customers more effectively through their marketing funnels in real-time. This comes as bot traffic and click fraud have risen exponentially and will deliver not just better conversion technology, but also deliver proof of concept for our audience ID tech stack which serves as a hedge against wasted ad spend as well," said Jason Wood, Founder of Specificity, "We are not just here to satisfy our investors; we aim to involve them in the growth and success of livePRO and HomeQ. This partnership allows us to eliminate the boundaries of traditional customer interaction methods and deliver real-time, human connections that significantly improve customer satisfaction and business outcomes."

Masciarelli added, "Joining forces with Specificity enables us to leverage their marketing expertise and technological prowess, accelerating our vision to provide businesses with a seamless way to connect with their customers. While AI bots and technology have improved response times, there is unparalleled value in real-time human interaction. We are excited about the potential this partnership holds for driving innovation and creating meaningful customer engagements."

About Specificity.

Specificity Inc. (OTCQB: SPTY) is a leading digital marketing firm specializing in delivering enterprise-level marketing solutions. With a core mission of offering clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities, Specificity believes in precision targeting as the key to successful marketing campaigns. The company has developed cutting-edge tools that identify and target individuals in the buying cycle, maximizing the effectiveness of marketing efforts. Specificity leverages real-time messaging opportunities in digital marketing to provide businesses with competitive online traffic. Visit https://www.specificityinc.com to learn more.

Specificity has also just launched a new brand for SMBs called Put-Thru. Put-Thru is powered by the Specificity tech stack, scaled down for small to medium sized businesses. Put-Thru is focused on building a conversion funnel with more focus on the bottom funnel messaging and conversion journey. Custom intent audiences are built out based on the client's product and service and Put-Thru campaigns also give the client the ability to build out their own first party data set at no extra cost, it is built using the data resolved from their website traffic from their existing marketing spend. We have partnered with HubSpot to set up a CRM for each Put-Thru client to continue the lead tracking and conversion funnel for the user's journey. Visit https://put-thru.com/ to learn more.

About livePRO

livePRO is a groundbreaking platform that equips businesses with the capability to connect with customers by leveraging virtual, real-time connections. With a core mission of modernizing the home and financial services industries, livePRO offers a modern solution that overcomes the limitations of scheduling, appointments, and ineffective chatbot interactions. Unlike traditional platforms, livePRO stands out by offering instant virtual appointments with expert professionals, enabling businesses to engage humanly and drive meaningful and productive business engagements.

For media inquiries, please contact:

ClearThink Investor Relations

nyc@clearthink.capital

Jason Wood, CEO

jason@specificityinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Specificity's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Specificity Inc. believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Specificity Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213754