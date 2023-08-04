Specificity, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 05:22 pm Share

Specificity, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.279188 million compared to USD 0.37866 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.433253 million compared to USD 0.372602 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.04 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.04 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was USD 0.485046 million compared to USD 0.64951 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.927321 million compared to USD 1.71 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.09 compared to USD 0.19 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.09 compared to USD 0.19 a year ago.