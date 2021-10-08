Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. SPECTM GR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGZ   US84763M2017

SPECTM GR

(SPGZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spectrum Group International Announces Results of Consent Solicitation for 1:10 Reverse Stock Split

10/08/2021 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPGZ) announced that it had received the consent of holders of 57% of its outstanding shares approving a 1:10 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. Following the reverse stock split, stockholders of record who hold fewer than 10 shares of common stock before the reverse stock split will receive a cash payment of $875 per pre-reverse stock split share in lieu of receiving a fractional post-reverse stock split share.

The Company intends to effect the reverse stock split as soon as possible after receipt of applicable financial regulatory clearance, an application for which is pending.

The Company expects that following consummation of the reverse stock split, it will have approximately 2,100 shares of common stock outstanding.

About Spectrum Group International

Spectrum Group International operates through its subsidiaries as an integrated network of leading companies concentrating on numismatics (coins) and paper currency. The Company is also a merchant/dealer of certain collectibles. The sale of our products is conducted through auctions – both traditional live auctions as well as Internet only auctions – or through merchant/dealer transactions. The Company has offices and auction houses in North America, Europe and Asia. The Company's principal subsidiary is Stack's-Bowers Numismatics, LLC. In addition, through the Company’s 40% interest in Spectrum Wine Auctions, LLC, the Company is also engaged in the sale of rare and fine vintage wines.

Contact:

Carol Meltzer
Spectrum Group International
914-548-5602


All news about SPECTM GR
11:23aSPECTRUM GROUP INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNC : 10 Reverse Stock Split
GL
11:23aSPECTRUM GROUP INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNC : 10 Reverse Stock Split
GL
08/20SPECTRUM INTERNATIONAL : CSM and Khobar-based Spectrum Group sign strategic joint venture ..
AQ
07/22SPECTRUM GROUP INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNC : 10 Reverse Stock Split
AQ
2020Spectrum Group International, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on September 9, 2020, has..
CI
2020Spectrum Group International, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2020Spectrum Group International, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 4,000 shares, for $2..
CI
2020Spectrum Group International, Inc. Announces Commencement of a Self-Tender Offer to Pur..
GL
2020SPECTRUM INTERNATIONAL : Announces Commencement of a Self-Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 4..
AQ
2019Spectrum Group International, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on October 15, 2019, has ..
CI
More news
Chart SPECTM GR
Duration : Period :
SPECTM GR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Gregory N. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol Meltzer Secretary, CAO, Director, EVP & General Counsel