Spectra Systems Corporation provides security technology that includes software and advanced materials for use in banknotes, product authentication, and gaming. The principal activity of the Company is to invent, develop and sell integrated optical systems. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems Group, Secure Transactions Group and Banknote Cleaning Group. The Authentication Systems Group segment captures the hardware, software and materials related to the authentication of banknotes, tax stamps and other high-value goods. The Secure Transactions Group segment provides an Internal Control System (ICS) software offering to the lottery and gaming industries. ICS provides tools for fraud, money laundering and match fixing detection, as well as statistical analysis. The Banknote Cleaning Group segment captures the technology related to cleaning and disinfecting banknotes. The Company also provides software tools to the lottery and gaming industries.

Sector Business Support Services