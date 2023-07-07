Spectra Systems Corp - Rhode Island, US-based authentication technology provider - Announces that restrictive legends have been removed from a further 63,192 shares. These share have transferred from the Regulation S stock line into the unrestricted line. Notes the company's share capital now comprises: 727,701 shares in the Regulation S stock line and 44.3 million shares in the unrestricted line.
Current stock price: 163.80 pence
12-month change: up 22%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
