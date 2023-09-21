San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Spectra7 Microsystems (TSXV: SEV), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 09:30 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Company Management will be giving the presentation.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 09:30 am PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT – 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

