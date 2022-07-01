Log in
    SEV   CA84761T8692

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

(SEV)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-06-30 am EDT
0.8900 CAD   -7.29%
07/01SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS : Q1 2022 md&a
PU
07/01SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS : Q1 2022 financials
PU
05/30Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. Updates Revenue Guidance for the First Half of 2022
CI
Spectra7 Microsystems : Q1 2022 financials

07/01/2022 | 07:33pm EDT
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Table of Contents

Page

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

2 - 3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

6 - 15

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

2022

2021

$

$

Revenue

2,084,066

556,113

Cost of sales

1,191,346

238,650

Gross margin

892,720

317,463

Expenses (Income):

Research and development, net of investment tax credits and

1,114,815

551,105

including amortization of licenses

Sales and marketing

165,161

66,295

General and administrative (Note 8)

1,123,868

276,348

Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 3)

60,037

74,372

Depreciation of property and equipment

21,283

56,911

Share-based compensation (Note 7(b))

853,156

83,155

Interest on lease obligation of right-of-use asset

6,837

1,819

Accretion and interest expense (Note 6)

355,063

541,503

Foreign exchange gain

(45,199)

(936)

Total Expenses

3,655,021

1,650,572

Grant income (Note 10)

-

(234,564)

Net Loss

(2,762,301)

(1,098,545)

Other comprehensive loss:

Unrealized foreign currency translation

19,257

(26,759)

Total comprehensive loss

(2,743,044)

(1,125,304)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted

(0.08)

(0.07)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding

Basic and diluted

33,081,877

15,275,481

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page | 1

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Convertible

debentures -

Subscription

Accumulated

Share-based

share

received for

other

Total

Common

payment

conversion

shares not

Accumulated

comprehensive

Shareholders'

shares

reserve

option

Warrants

issued

Deficit

loss

Deficiency

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2020

145,179,094

3,868,338

1,561,032

1,384,160

740,161

(166,988,726)

(20,681)

(14,276,622)

Subscription received for common shares

-

-

-

-

(740,161)

-

-

(740,161)

Units issued on 2021 Private Placement (Note

7(a))

2,780,254

-

-

776,888

-

-

-

3,557,142

Share-based compensation expense (Note

7(b)(iii))

-

83,155

-

-

-

-

-

83,155

Shares issued upon exercise of stock options

-

5,951

-

-

-

-

-

5,951

Conversions of convertible debt to shares

3,278,792

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,278,792

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(1,098,545)

(26,759)

(1,125,304)

Balance, March 31, 2021

151,238,140

3,957,444

1,561,032

2,161,048

-

(168,087,271)

(47,440)

(9,217,045)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page | 2

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Convertible

debentures

Share-based

share

Other

Total

Common

payment

conversion

Accumulated

comprehensive

Shareholders'

shares

reserve

option

Warrants

Deficit

loss

Equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2021

167,674,271

4,493,506

911,274

3,667,941

(172,774,180)

(417,974)

3,554,838

Conversions of convertible

debt to shares (Note 6)

3,975

-

-

-

-

3,975

Share-based compensation

expense (Note 7(b)(iii))

-

853,156

-

-

-

-

853,156

Shares issued upon exercise

of stock options

1,965

-

-

-

-

-

1,965

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(2,762,301)

19,257

(2,743,044)

Balance, March 31, 2022

167,680,211

5,346,662

911,274

3,667,941

(175,536,481)

(398,717)

1,670,890

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page | 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 23:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
