Spectra7 Microsystems : Q1 2022 financials

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in United States Dollars)

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 Table of Contents Page Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss 1 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) 2 - 3 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 4 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 5 Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 6 - 15

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in United States Dollars) 2022 2021 $ $ Revenue 2,084,066 556,113 Cost of sales 1,191,346 238,650 Gross margin 892,720 317,463 Expenses (Income): Research and development, net of investment tax credits and 1,114,815 551,105 including amortization of licenses Sales and marketing 165,161 66,295 General and administrative (Note 8) 1,123,868 276,348 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 3) 60,037 74,372 Depreciation of property and equipment 21,283 56,911 Share-based compensation (Note 7(b)) 853,156 83,155 Interest on lease obligation of right-of-use asset 6,837 1,819 Accretion and interest expense (Note 6) 355,063 541,503 Foreign exchange gain (45,199) (936) Total Expenses 3,655,021 1,650,572 Grant income (Note 10) - (234,564) Net Loss (2,762,301) (1,098,545) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized foreign currency translation 19,257 (26,759) Total comprehensive loss (2,743,044) (1,125,304) Loss per share Basic and diluted (0.08) (0.07) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 33,081,877 15,275,481 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Page | 1

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in United States Dollars) Convertible debentures - Subscription Accumulated Share-based share received for other Total Common payment conversion shares not Accumulated comprehensive Shareholders' shares reserve option Warrants issued Deficit loss Deficiency $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2020 145,179,094 3,868,338 1,561,032 1,384,160 740,161 (166,988,726) (20,681) (14,276,622) Subscription received for common shares - - - - (740,161) - - (740,161) Units issued on 2021 Private Placement (Note 7(a)) 2,780,254 - - 776,888 - - - 3,557,142 Share-based compensation expense (Note 7(b)(iii)) - 83,155 - - - - - 83,155 Shares issued upon exercise of stock options - 5,951 - - - - - 5,951 Conversions of convertible debt to shares 3,278,792 - - - - - - 3,278,792 Total comprehensive loss - - - - - (1,098,545) (26,759) (1,125,304) Balance, March 31, 2021 151,238,140 3,957,444 1,561,032 2,161,048 - (168,087,271) (47,440) (9,217,045) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Page | 2