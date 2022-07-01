Spectra7 Microsystems : Q1 2022 financials
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Table of Contents
Page
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
1
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
2 - 3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
4
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
5
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
6 - 15
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
2022
2021
$
$
Revenue
2,084,066
556,113
Cost of sales
1,191,346
238,650
Gross margin
892,720
317,463
Expenses (Income):
Research and development, net of investment tax credits and
1,114,815
551,105
including amortization of licenses
Sales and marketing
165,161
66,295
General and administrative
(Note 8)
1,123,868
276,348
Depreciation of right
-of -use assets (Note 3)
60,037
74,372
Depreciation of property and equipment
21,283
56,911
Share
-based compensation (Note 7(b))
853,156
83,155
Interest on lease obligation of right
-of -use asset
6,837
1,819
Accretion and interest expense
(Note 6)
355,063
541,503
Foreign exchange gain
(45,199)
(936)
Total Expenses
3,655,021
1,650,572
Grant income
(Note 10)
-
(234,564)
Net Loss
(2,762,301)
(1,098,545)
Other comprehensive loss:
Unrealized foreign currency translation
19,257
(26,759)
Total comprehensive loss
(2,743,044)
(1,125,304)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted
(0.08)
(0.07)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
33,081,877
15,275,481
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page | 1
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Convertible
debentures -
Subscription
Accumulated
Share-based
share
received for
other
Total
Common
payment
conversion
shares not
Accumulated
comprehensive
Shareholders'
shares
reserve
option
Warrants
issued
Deficit
loss
Deficiency
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2020
145,179,094
3,868,338
1,561,032
1,384,160
740,161
(166,988,726)
(20,681)
(14,276,622)
Subscription received for common shares
-
-
-
-
(740,161)
-
-
(740,161)
Units issued on 2021 Private Placement
(Note
7(a))
2,780,254
-
-
776,888
-
-
-
3,557,142
Share-based compensation expense
(Note
7(b)(iii))
-
83,155
-
-
-
-
-
83,155
Shares issued upon exercise of stock options
-
5,951
-
-
-
-
-
5,951
Conversions of convertible debt to shares
3,278,792
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,278,792
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(1,098,545)
(26,759)
(1,125,304)
Balance, March 31, 2021
151,238,140
3,957,444
1,561,032
2,161,048
-
(168,087,271)
(47,440)
(9,217,045)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page | 2
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Convertible
debentures
Share-based
share
Other
Total
Common
payment
conversion
Accumulated
comprehensive
Shareholders'
shares
reserve
option
Warrants
Deficit
loss
Equity
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2021
167,674,271
4,493,506
911,274
3,667,941
(172,774,180)
(417,974)
3,554,838
Conversions of convertible
debt to shares
(Note 6)
3,975
-
-
-
-
3,975
Share-based compensation
expense (Note 7(b)(iii))
-
853,156
-
-
-
-
853,156
Shares issued upon exercise
of stock options
1,965
-
-
-
-
-
1,965
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(2,762,301)
19,257
(2,743,044)
Balance, March 31, 2022
167,680,211
5,346,662
911,274
3,667,941
(175,536,481)
(398,717)
1,670,890
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page | 3
Sales 2021
5,46 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-5,79 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
0,33 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-6,91x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
23,2 M
23,1 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
25,4x
EV / Sales 2021
11,2x
Nbr of Employees
40
Free-Float
84,8%
