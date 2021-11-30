Spectra7 Microsystems : Q3 2021 Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. (Unaudited)
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Table of Contents
Page
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
1
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Deficiency
2 - 3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
4
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
5
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
6 - 17
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Revenue
1,567,762
281,982
2,857,288
655,009
Cost of sales
667,979
126,122
1,210,869
293,327
Gross profit
899,783
155,860
1,646,419
361,682
Research and development, net of investment
1,006,147
2,442,179
tax credits including amortization of licenses
573,551
2,331,006
Sales and marketing
233,757
63,579
348,744
309,928
General and administrative
717,623
293,502
1,740,231
1,020,438
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
60,037
74,373
199,225
234,083
Depreciation of property and equipment
24,467
68,740
133,403
227,925
Share-based compensation
766,921
(11,849)
907,429
252,539
Interest on lease obligation of right-of-use
9,309
18,204
asset
5,342
25,875
Accretion expense (Note 5)
573,615
548,463
1,524,716
1,587,986
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
3,483
(4,842)
6,180
(46,807)
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
-
-
(6,500)
-
Total Expenses
3,395,359
1,610,859
7,313,811
5,942,973
Grant income
-
(206,546)
(739,470)
(776,085)
Net Loss
(2,495,576)
(1,248,453)
(4,927,922)
(4,805,206)
Other comprehensive loss:
Unrealized foreign currency translation
(78,550)
(187,939)
(152,483)
374,734
Total comprehensive loss
(2,574,126)
(1,436,392)
(5,080,405)
(4,430,472)
Loss per share
(0.12)
(0.27)
Basic and diluted
(0.13)
(0.44)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
21,153,529
18,478,290
Basic and diluted
11,434,278
10,181,549
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page | 1
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Deficiency (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Convertible
debentures
Accumulated
Share-based
share
Subscription
other
Common
payment
conversion
received for
comprehensive
shares
reserve
option
Warrants
units
Deficit
loss
Total Equity
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2019
142,428,107
3,663,400
1,574,971
1,282,929
(4,104)
(160,831,092)
62,362
(11,823,427)
Shares issued under Restricted Share Unit plan
281,789
(281,789)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subscription received for common shares
-
-
-
4,104
-
-
4,104
Units issued on March Private Placement (Note 6(a))
1,102,344
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,102,344
Units issued on July Private Placement (Note 6(b))
604,447
-
-
-
-
-
-
604,447
Allocation of warrants portion of July Units (Note 6(b)(i))
10,826
10,826
Share-based compensation expense
252,539
-
-
-
-
-
252,539
Settlement of Promissory Notes (Note 6(b)(v))
753,583
-
753,583
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(4,805,206)
374,734
(4,430,472)
Balance, September 30, 2020
145,170,270
3,634,150
1,574,971
1,293,755
-
(165,636,298)
437,096
(13,526,056)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page | 2
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Deficiency (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Convertible
debentures
Accumulated
Share-based
share
Subscription
other
Common
payment
conversion
received for
comprehensive
shares
reserve
option
Warrants
units
Deficit
loss
Total Equity
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2020
145,179,094
3,868,338
1,561,032
1,384,160
740,161
(166,988,726)
(20,681)
(14,276,622)
Shares issued under Restricted Share Unit plan
94,974
(94,974)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subscription received for common shares
-
-
(740,161)
-
-
(740,161)
Units issued on January 2021 Private
Placement (Note 6(a))
2,991,914
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,991,914
Units issued on Spring 2021 Private Placement
(Note 6(b))
4,259,057
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,259,057
Allocation of warrants portion of January 2021
-
-
Units (Note 6(b)(i))
-
762,427
762,427
Allocation of warrants portion of Spring 2021
Units (Note 6(b)(i))
-
-
-
478,196
-
-
-
478,196
Conversions of convertible debt to shares
3,476,069
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,476,069
Share-based compensation expense
-
907,389
-
-
-
-
-
907,389
Shares issued upon exercise of stock options
16,680
-
-
-
-
-
-
16,680
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(4,772,676)
(152,483)
(5,080,405)
Balance, September 30, 2021
156,017,788
4,680,753
1,561,032
2,624,783
-
(171,916,648)
(173,164)
(7,205,456)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page | 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 18:50:05 UTC.