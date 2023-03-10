Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEV   CA84761T8692

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

(SEV)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:07:11 2023-03-10 pm EST
0.9700 CAD   -17.80%
07:31aSpectra7 Microsystems Inc. Announces Private Placement of $5.89 Million CAD
AQ
02/14Spectra7 Announces New 800Gbps Design Win with ACES for North American Data Center Market
AQ
02/09Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. Targets High Growth 800Gbps AI Server Market
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toronto Stocks Continue Decline; Spectra7 Microsystems Drops on C$5.9 Million Offering

03/10/2023 | 12:19pm EST
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were slightly lower in midday trading Friday after falling 1.3% Thursday, and on track to close more than 2.5% lower this week. Canada's central bank is in focus after the Deputy Governor hinted at potential future rate hikes. In the session, most sectors were lower, with tech services, process industries and consumer discretionary the main laggards. Material, energy minerals, consumer services and to a lesser extent, communications were the only gainers of the day. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. shares fell Friday morning after the company said it plans to raise 5.9 million Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$4.3 million, in a private placement.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.26% to 20033.93. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 slipped 0.27% to 1205.02.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. shares were down to 97 Canadian cents (70 U.S. cents), a nearly 18% decline, after it said it would place almost 5.9 million units at C$1 a unit for sale to certain institutional investors and insiders of the company and use the new funds for working capital and general corporate purposes.


Other market movers:

Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares were up 1.7% at C$1.78 after it said that Canada's competition watchdog won't challenge the company's merger with U.S.-based U.S. Data Mining Group Inc.

Bank of Montreal has agreed to acquire AIR MILES Reward Program business from a subsidiary of Loyalty Ventures Inc. for an undisclosed sum. Shares are down 1.8% at C$123.13.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1218ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL -2.12% 122.82 Delayed Quote.2.25%
HUT 8 MINING CORP. 0.86% 1.765 Delayed Quote.50.86%
LOYALTY VENTURES INC. -57.67% 0.241157 Delayed Quote.-76.06%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX -0.90% 1197.76 Delayed Quote.4.72%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.89% 19913.64 Delayed Quote.4.96%
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. -17.80% 0.97 Delayed Quote.180.95%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,03 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,0 M 29,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raouf Y. Halim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bonnie Tomei Chief Financial Officer
Ronald J. Pasek Chairman
Andrew Kim Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Roger John Maggs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.180.95%29
NVIDIA CORPORATION60.37%577 932
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.39%439 577
BROADCOM INC.11.34%259 543
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.98%157 172
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.31.80%135 405