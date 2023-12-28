By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Toronto were modestly lower mid-trading on Thursday, paring back gains from Wednesday's session.

Sector performance was mixed, with materials, tech and distribution services the main laggards, offset primarily by gains in health tech, process industries and finance.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.32%, to 20948.59. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.32%, to 1263.35.

Spectra7 Microsystems shares were down nearly 25%, to 40 Canadian cents (30 U.S. cents), after the company said that it will delay order fulfillment in the fourth quarter to manage distributor inventories.

