Masoud Khayyami, acting CEO of SpectraCure, will present the company at an investor meeting organized by Cardeon in Lund on November 5th.

For further information regarding the event schedule and registration, please visit: https://storage.mfn.se/dd21b2ac-5a14-4b98-addb-0b17de29e758/kapitaldag-info-och-schema.pdf