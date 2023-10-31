Homer Pien has an impressive background with experience in leading positions at organisations such as Philips, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and several start-up companies. He has chosen to engage with SpectraCure's board because he believes there is a significant need for individualised prostate cancer treatments. The way SpectraCure conducts prostate cancer treatment with photodynamic therapy enables this, and Homer sees that SpectraCure can contribute something unique. He possesses a strong understanding of the transition from research to commercialisation and strives to contribute to SpectraCure's success.

