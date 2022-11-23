SpectraCure : Skåne University Hospital in Malmö is included in the clinical trial for treatment of recurrent prostate cancer

SpectraCure is developing a medical device for the treatment of recurrent prostate cancer. It is a focal therapy that can be adapted to each patient's specific needs. SpectraCure is currently running a clinical study in the UK, US, and Canada, and the company has now signed an agreement with Skåne University Hospital in Malmö.

The agreement covers participation in the clinical study, which will be initiated once approvals from the Swedish Medicines Agency and the Ethics Committee have been obtained. The study will include patients who have been diagnosed with recurrent prostate cancer after having previously undergone radiation therapy. The investigator responsible for the study is Anders Bjartell, professor and senior physician at Skåne University Hospital. The co-investigator is Ymir Saemundsson, urologist at Skåne University Hospital.

"We look forward to participating in the study and start recruiting patients. In the future, we hope that SpectraCure's treatment will be an effective treatment option for patients who have been diagnosed with recurrent prostate cancer", says Anders Bjartell.

The recruitment and treatment of patients will take place in parallel at all sites; Skåne University Hospital in Malmö, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, University College London Hospital, and at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. SpectraCure is currently having dialogues with additional hospitals that may be added to the study. The goal of the study is to show that the interstitial PDT treatment with SpectraCure's Q-PRO® system and the light-activated drug verteporfin is a safe and effective treatment for recurrent prostate cancer.

"We are extremely pleased that we now have a collaboration and an agreement in place with Skåne University Hospital and we look forward to start treating patients as soon as we have received the regulatory approvals. Adding the hospital to the study will increase the pace of the clinical trial. Additionally, it is very valuable to co-operate with a hospital nearby", says SpectraCure's CEO Johan Folkunger.



Skåne University Hospital: Skåne University Hospital provides emergency care as well as specialised healthcare in both Lund and Malmö. The hospital is the third largest university hospital in Sweden and has three main missions: advanced healthcare, research, and education. Skåne University Hospital is part of the Skåne University Hospital Comprehensive Cancer Centre (SUHCCC) whose goal is to conduct cancer care and cancer research of the highest international quality based on the patient's needs, with research-based treatment methods and innovations. Every year, more than 10,000 patients are cared for within the centre.

For further information:

SpectraCure AB (publ) Johan Folkunger, CEO

E-mail: jf@spectracure.com

Website: www.spectracure.com

SpectraCure is developing a treatment system for the elimination of internal solid cancer tumors. We are initially focusing on recurrent prostate cancer, with the hope of being able to treat other cancers such as primary prostate cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, and head and neck cancer in the future. The approach is based on a proprietary and patented treatment system, Q-PRO®, consisting of a hardware device, a laser unit, which performs PDT treatment and treats the prostate itself, combined with a software device, the patented IDOSE® dose planning platform. The method allows the laser light dose to be controlled so that the tumour is exposed to an optimal dose to achieve sufficient treatment effect. The treatment system has the potential to make interstitial PDT treatment accurate, precise, safe for every patient. The goal is that in addition to being tumor free, the patient will be able to maintain their quality of life, with limited side effects. We are conducting clinical trials as an important part of the continued development of the company's treatment system.

The company is listed in the Premier segment of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser, and trades under the short name SPEC.