  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  SpectraCure AB (publ)
  News
  7. Summary
    SPEC   SE0007158118

SPECTRACURE AB (PUBL)

(SPEC)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SpectraCure : Investor Letter July 2021

07/12/2021 | 07:06am EDT
Investor Letter July 2021 Mon, Jul 12, 2021 13:00 CET

Ingemar Kihlström, Chairman of the Board, and Johan Folkunger, CEO, reflect on a strong commitment and combined expertise and Homer Pien, recently appointed Board member of SpectraCure, is introduced.

Investor letter July 2021 is attached.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Folkunger, SpectraCures CEO, e-mail: jf@spectracure.com

Please also visit, www.spectracure.com

SpectraCure is developing a treatment system for the elimination of internal solid cancer tumors. We are initially focusing on recurrent prostate cancer. The hope is to be able to treat other cancers such as breast cancer in the future, pancreas, and head and neck cancer. The approach is based on PDT treatment combined with a proprietary and patented dose planning platform, the IDOSE® software, which makes it possible to control the laser light dose so that the tumour the tumour is exposed to an optimal dose to achieve sufficient treatment effect. The treatment system has the potential to interstitial PDT treatment accurate, precise and safe for every patient. The goal is that in addition to being free of
tumour, to maintain their quality of life, with limited side effects. We conduct clinical trials as an important in the further development of the company's treatment system.

The company is listed in the Premier segment of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser, ca@gwkapital.se, tel +468-503 00 050, and trades under the ticker SPEC.

Disclaimer

SpectraCure AB (publ) published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 11:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
