SEATTLE, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation, (FCCN), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sean Michael Brehm as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Brehm brings to Spectral over 25 years of distinguished experience as an entrepreneur, corporate executive, military officer, and technologist. His extensive background in big data, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity will provide valuable insights and guidance as Spectral continues to expand its technological frontiers.

As the Chairman & CEO of CrowdPoint Technologies and the Chairman of Node Nexus Network, Mr. Brehm has demonstrated a profound ability to drive technological innovation and strategic growth. His previous roles as the Founder and CEO of Cyber Security, and Big Data Analytic and AI where he developed the award-winning AI and Big Data platforms in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial customers, underscores his visionary approach and commitment to enhancing cybersecurity measures.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sean to our board," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral. "His remarkable track record and expertise in the tech industry will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and aspire to lead in our market sectors. Sean's leadership qualities and strategic vision will undoubtedly complement our efforts to achieve sustainable growth and emerging technologies excellence. His presence as a Director enhances our breadth to access technology opportunities directly within Spectral."

Mr. Brehm expressed his enthusiasm about joining Spectral, stating, "I am excited to contribute to a company that is at the forefront with their vision of technological innovation. Spectral's commitment to embracing the next generation of technologies is what drew me to this opportunity. I look forward to working with the team to help the company towards its future successes."

The addition of Mr. Brehm to the Board of Directors is expected to further advise Spectral's position as a leader in technology solutions, enhancing its capabilities to deliver innovative products and services across various industries.

About Spectral

Spectral (FCCN), a publicly traded Quantum Accelerator company, is dedicated to the development and support of Quantum as a Service (QaaS) companies. With a history of innovation in telecommunications, Spectral now leads the way in quantum computing, offering strategic resources, mentorship, and access to new technologies. https://www.spectralcapital.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the Company's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sean-michael-brehm-joins-spectral-capital-corporation-as-independent-board-member-302159306.html

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation