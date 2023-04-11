Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMD   USU8457V1099

SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD.

(SMD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:21:27 2023-04-11 am EDT
48.55 GBX   +73.39%
05:36aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Spectral MD to move Nasdaq in Spac deal
AN
04:50aSpectral to list on Nasdaq via merger with Rosecliff, delist from AIM
AN
04:08aStrong start to new week as miners lift FTSE 100
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Spectral MD to move Nasdaq in Spac deal

04/11/2023 | 05:36am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Tuesday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd, up 75% at 49.00 pence, 12-month range 27p-67p. The AI medical diagnostics firm agrees a business combination with Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company Rosecliff Acquisition. It expects to receive gross proceeds in excess of USD20 million, with the transaction valuing the firm at USD170 million, or 101p a share. It expects the proposed combination to complete in the third quarter of the year, subject to shareholder approval. As part of the deal, Spectral intends to cancel its AIM listing. "The Nasdaq listing will ensure we are well positioned to capitalize on US federal procurement contracts, our planned FDA and CE mark submissions in 2023 and 2024, and our commercialization roadmap for burn, DFU, 3-D wound size measurement, as well as support the advancement of additional pipeline clinical applications," says Chief Executive Wensheng Fen.

----------

Block Energy PLC, up 30% at 1.88p, 12-month range 0.9p-2.39p. The London-based oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Georgia signs deal with the Ministry of Economy & Sustainable Development of Georgia for an undisclosed sum. Says the pact will cover government support and initiatives for the developments of projects I, II, III and IV through "data sharing, cooperation and the facilitation of meetings with national and regional large oil companies". "This MoU reflects the strength of government support for the development of Block's assets, which will be helped by the sharing of data and other cooperation initiatives," says Chief Executive Officer Paul Haywood.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Zephyr Energy PLC, down 15% at 4.34p, 12-month range 3.75p-8.1p. The Rocky Mountains oil & gas explorer and developer announces that the State 36-2 LNW-CC well in the Paradox Basin in Utah on Friday released hydrocarbons in an uncontrolled manner, following a presumed failure in a safety valve. The company says control efforts have been successful, with all relevant authorities notified and efforts underway to remove impacted soil and clean the service rig and equipment. It adds it plans to conduct a confirmatory environmental survey in the near term.

----------

Devolver Digital Inc, down 13% at 28p, 12-month range 28p-170p. The digital publisher and developer of independent video games swings to a pretax loss of USD98.8 million in 2022 from a profit of USD50.0 million in 2021. This is despite revenue increasing by 37% to USD134.6 million from USD98.2 million, as cost of sales almost double to USD112.1 million from USD58.9 million. Says second half was stronger than the "challenging" first half. "We underwent a group-wide, title-by-title assessment of commercial viability, carrying value and future prospects. We cancelled some titles, restructured Good Shepherd, and made impairments to IP and Goodwill, reflecting the current lower sector valuations compared to the highs of 2021," says Executive Chair Harry Miller. As a result, Devolver said it expects to grow in 2024 and 2025, after "complet[ing] this reset".

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLOCK ENERGY PLC 27.45% 1.848 Delayed Quote.28.89%
BRENT OIL 0.49% 84.6 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
COVER CORPORATION 0.90% 1346 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DEVOLVER DIGITAL, INC. -9.28% 29.029 Delayed Quote.-49.61%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.03% 12084.36 Real-time Quote.15.46%
SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD. 73.39% 48.55 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
WTI 0.53% 80.225 Delayed Quote.0.38%
ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC -13.53% 4.41 Delayed Quote.-15.00%
fermer