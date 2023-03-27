Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMD   USU8457V1099

SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD.

(SMD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:04 2023-03-27 am EDT
28.50 GBX    0.00%
02:54pEqtec wins French contract, Union Jack revenue boost
AN
02:00aSpectral MD Holdings, Ltd. Announces the Completion of Enrollment for Its U.S. Burn AI Training Study
CI
03/13SUMMARY: London listings with exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eqtec wins French contract, Union Jack revenue boost

03/27/2023 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd - Dallas, Texas-based predictive analytics company focused on algorithms and technology that allow for fast and more accurate treatment decisions - Completes enrolment for its US Burn AI Training Study supported by the Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority, part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response within the US Department of Health & Human Services. Says this paves the way for the final stage of clinical development for DeepView AI-Burn. Anticipates initiating the Burn AI Validation Study in the second half of 2023.

----------

Union Jack Oil PLC - oil and gas company with a focus on onshore production, development, exploration and investment opportunities within the UK hydrocarbon sector - Announces material landmark net revenues, in excess of USD14 million from the Wressle hydrocarbon development located within licences PEDL180 and PEDL182 in North Lincolnshire. Union Jack holds a 40% economic interest in this development. Says company continues to be cash flow positive covering all general and administrative, OPEX and contracted or planned CAPEX costs, including any drilling activities for at least the next 12 months. Reports at March 24, cash balances, short-term receivables and investments stood at over GBP10.5 million. Executive Chair David Bramhill said: "Encouragingly, our significant cash balance continues to expand on a monthly basis."

----------

Eqtec PLC - Cork, Ireland-based gasification company focused on turning waste into sustainable energy - Awarded project in partnership with French utility company and infrastructure owner Idex, by the Limoges Metropole in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France. Project will use engineering and technology from Eqtec in a plant able to convert up to 45,000 tonnes per year of mixed waste into up to 9 million normal cubic metres per year of renewable natural gas. Expects financial close for the pin the second half of 2024 with the plant commencing live operation in the first half of 2026. Adds company is pursuing several RNG opportunities in addition to this project.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 3.67% 77.64 Delayed Quote.-13.33%
EQTEC PLC -3.70% 0.1926 Delayed Quote.-28.57%
IDEX CORPORATION 1.33% 222.285 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.18% 103.7082 Real-time Quote.-47.24%
SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD. 0.00% 28.5 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
UNION JACK OIL PLC 1.02% 24.75 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
WTI 4.76% 72.835 Delayed Quote.-14.02%
All news about SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD.
02:54pEqtec wins French contract, Union Jack revenue boost
AN
02:00aSpectral MD Holdings, Ltd. Announces the Completion of Enrollment for Its U.S. Burn AI ..
CI
03/13SUMMARY: London listings with exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
AN
03/01Spectral MD releases final results for 2022
AQ
02/27Base Resources profit surges; Spectral MD optimistic
AN
02/27Earnings Flash (SMD.L) SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS Reports FY22 Revenue $25.4M
MT
02/27Earnings Flash (SMD.L) SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS Posts FY22 Loss $-0.02
MT
02/27Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
02/21Spectral MD begins diabetic foot ulcer clinical study in EU
AN
02/21Spectral MD Starts Diabetic Foot Ulcer Application Clinical Study in Ireland
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 26,4 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 7,36 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,74x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 47,2 M 47,4 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 19,5%
Chart SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,35 $
Average target price 1,96 $
Spread / Average Target 464%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wensheng Fan Chief Executive Office & Director
Nils Windler Chief Financial Officer
Martin Mellish Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Niko Pagoulatos Chief Operating Officer
Richard John Cotton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD.-9.52%47
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC1.37%215 170
DANAHER CORPORATION-6.50%180 811
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-3.37%89 813
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION4.21%69 308
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG8.67%61 148
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer