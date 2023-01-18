Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMD   USU8457V1099

SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD.

(SMD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:17:17 2023-01-18 am EST
32.72 GBX   +3.87%
04:27aSpectral MD Reports Improved Results in Diabetic Foot Ulcer Clinical Trial
DJ
01/16TRADING UPDATES: t42 IoT Tracking Solutions and Zenova win contracts
AN
01/16Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. Provides Guidance of Revenue and Loss for the Year
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spectral MD Reports Improved Results in Diabetic Foot Ulcer Clinical Trial

01/18/2023 | 04:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ed Frankl


Spectral MD Holdings Ltd. on Wednesday reported improved diagnostic accuracy in interim results from its diabetic foot ulcer clinical study.

The Texas-based analytics company said that in a clinical trial started in June 2022, its DeepView wound-imaging system, which predicts DFU size reduction within four weeks, improved by five percentage points to a diagnostic accuracy of 86% compared with its previous reported figure.

The increase in diagnostic accuracy will strengthen the company's planned 2023 submission to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for DeepView, it said.

Shares in London rose 6.4% on the news.

The analysis was performed with an initial 100 U.S. adult subjects, Spectral said.

"We are encouraged by the interim observations from the DFU clinical study, and we look forward to completing enrollment to finalize DeepView DFU indication performance analysis and to submit for regulatory approvals," Chief Operating Officer Niko Pagoulatos said.

On Monday, Spectral said it expects its 2022 loss to be narrower than market views, on lower costs for its clinical study.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 0427ET

All news about SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD.
04:27aSpectral MD Reports Improved Results in Diabetic Foot Ulcer Clinical Trial
DJ
01/16TRADING UPDATES: t42 IoT Tracking Solutions and Zenova win contracts
AN
01/16Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. Provides Guidance of Revenue and Loss for the Year
CI
2022EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Gelion gets new CEO; Spectral names COO
AN
2022Predictive Analytics Group Spectral MD Appoints COO
MT
2022Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. Announces Appointment of Niko Pagoulatos as Chief Operating ..
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Caledonia buys Motapa Mining, Gem Diamonds revenue up
AN
2022Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. Announces Erich Spangenberg, Non-Executive Director, to Resi..
CI
2022Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2022Spectral MD Obtains Additional $8 Million Grant From US Health Department Unit
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24,6 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 11,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52,7 M 52,7 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 19,5%
Chart SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,39 $
Average target price 1,87 $
Spread / Average Target 384%
Managers and Directors
Wensheng Fan Chief Executive Office & Director
Nils Windler Chief Financial Officer
Martin Mellish Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Niko Pagoulatos Chief Operating Officer
Richard John Cotton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD.0.00%53
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.75%230 061
DANAHER CORPORATION3.58%199 185
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-1.36%91 491
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.56%66 645
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.39%61 420