Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMD   USU8457V1099

SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD.

(SMD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:40:37 2023-04-19 am EDT
49.93 GBX   +13.48%
07:40aSpectral MD expects to complete Rosecliff tie-up in third quarter
AN
04/18Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. $4.0 Million Grant Award from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium
BU
04/18Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. Receives $4.0 Million Grant Award from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spectral MD expects to complete Rosecliff tie-up in third quarter

04/19/2023 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Spectral MD Holdings Ltd on Wednesday said that its combination with Rosecliff Acquisition Corp would be completed later this year.

Spectral MD, a London-headquartered artificial intelligence company focused on medical diagnostics for wound care treatment, announced earlier in April that it would list on the Nasdaq in the US by combining with the special purpose acquisition company.

The deal needs the approval of Spectral and Rosecliff shareholders.

The transaction's completion is, Spectral MD said, subject to various factors, including the approval of its shareholders and Rosecliff's stockholders.

Spectral noted a US regulatory filing from Rosecliff which contained certain terms of the deal.

Spectral MD says that it is "striving to revolutionize the management of wound care" using its DeepView platform, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to medical intervention.

Shares in Spectral MD were up by 4.6% at 46.00 pence each on Wednesday afternoon in London.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.04% 12153.41 Real-time Quote.16.12%
SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD. 13.64% 49.93 Delayed Quote.39.68%
All news about SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD.
07:40aSpectral MD expects to complete Rosecliff tie-up in third quarter
AN
04/18Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. $4.0 Million Grant Award from the Medical Technology Enterpr..
BU
04/18Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. Receives $4.0 Million Grant Award from the Medical Technolog..
CI
04/18Journeo extends contract; Biome completes fundraise
AN
04/11Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd., an FDA Breakthrough Designated company focused on Artificia..
BU
04/11AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Spectral MD to move Nasdaq in Spac deal
AN
04/11Spectral to list on Nasdaq via merger with Rosecliff, delist from AIM
AN
04/11Strong start to new week as miners lift FTSE 100
AN
04/11London AIM-listed Spectral MD to List on Nasdaq Via SPAC Merger
MT
04/11Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. (AIM:SMD) entered into an agr..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 26,4 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 7,36 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,44x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 74,1 M 74,1 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 19,5%
Chart SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,55 $
Average target price 1,97 $
Spread / Average Target 261%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wensheng Fan Chief Executive Office & Director
Nils Windler Chief Financial Officer
Martin Christopher Bagot Mellish Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Thatcher Chief Scientist
Niko Pagoulatos Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECTRAL MD HOLDINGS, LTD.39.68%74
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.20%225 579
DANAHER CORPORATION-3.64%186 753
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.1.33%94 317
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.54%74 180
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.87%65 887
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer