  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. SPECTRALC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPEC   US8475781014

SPECTRALC

(SPEC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-08-15 am EDT
0.1510 USD    0.00%
SPECTRALC : 6_30_2022 Annual Report, Financials

08/16/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
SpectralCast, Inc.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

JUNE 30, 2022

(UNAUDITED)

Table of Contents

Financial statements

Balance Sheet

1

Statement of Operations

2

Statement of Changes in Shareholder's Deficit

3

Statement of Cash Flows

4

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Notes to Financial Statements

1 - 9

SpectralCast, Inc.

BALANCE SHEET

June 30, 2022

ASSETS

Current Assets

Total Current Assets

$

-

Fixed Assets

Equipment, furniture and vehicles

53,552

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(53,552)

Total Fixed Assets

-

Other Assets

Loans receivable

125,419

Total Other Assets

125,419

TOTAL ASSETS

125,419

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

353,500

Accrued interest

32,874

Loans payable

13,117

Notes payable

40,000

Officer loan

32,177

Total Current Liabilities

471,668

Equity

Common stock

1,962,933

Additional paid-in capital

305,000

Retained earnings

(2,585,184)

Net loss

(28,998)

Total Deficit

(346,249)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$

125,419

-1-

SpectralCast, Inc.

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended June 30, 2022

SALES

$

-

COST OF GOODS SOLD

-

GROSS PROFIT

-

EXPENSES

Accounting

3,400

Bad debt expense

128,810

Rent and storage costs

4,500

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

136,710

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(136,710)

OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES

Interest (expense) income

107,712

TOTAL OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES

107,712

NET LOSS

$

(28,998)

-2-

SpectralCast, Inc.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

For the Year Ended June 30, 2022

Additional Paid-

Accumulated

Common Stock

in Capital

Deficit

Total

BALANCE AT June 30, 2020

$

617,310

$

305,000

$ (2,538,812)

$

(1,616,502)

Capital contributed

-

-

-

-

Net loss for the period

(46,372)

(46,372)

BALANCE, June 30, 2021

$

617,310

$

305,000

$ (2,585,184)

$

(1,662,874)

Capital contributed

1,345,623

-

1,345,623

Net loss for the period

(28,998)

(28,998)

BALANCE, June 30, 2022

$

1,962,933

$

305,000

$ (2,614,182)

$

(346,249)

-3-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spectralcast Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 21:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
