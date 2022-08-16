SPECTRALC : 6_30_2022 Annual Report, Financials
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED
JUNE 30, 2022
(UNAUDITED)
Table of Contents
Financial statements
Balance Sheet
1
Statement of Operations
2
Statement of Changes in Shareholder's Deficit
3
Statement of Cash Flows
4
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Notes to Financial Statements
1 - 9
SpectralCast, Inc.
BALANCE SHEET
June 30, 2022
ASSETS
Current Assets
Total Current Assets
$
-
Fixed Assets
Equipment, furniture and vehicles
53,552
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(53,552)
Total Fixed Assets
-
Other Assets
Loans receivable
125,419
Total Other Assets
125,419
TOTAL ASSETS
125,419
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
353,500
Accrued interest
32,874
Loans payable
13,117
Notes payable
40,000
Officer loan
32,177
Total Current Liabilities
471,668
Equity
Common stock
1,962,933
Additional paid-in capital
305,000
Retained earnings
(2,585,184)
Net loss
(28,998)
Total Deficit
(346,249)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
$
125,419
SpectralCast, Inc.
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
For the Year Ended June 30, 2022
SALES
$
-
COST OF GOODS SOLD
-
GROSS PROFIT
-
EXPENSES
Accounting
3,400
Bad debt expense
128,810
Rent and storage costs
4,500
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
136,710
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(136,710)
OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES
Interest (expense) income
107,712
TOTAL OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES
107,712
NET LOSS
$
(28,998)
SpectralCast, Inc.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
For the Year Ended June 30, 2022
Additional Paid-
Accumulated
Common Stock
in Capital
Deficit
Total
BALANCE AT June 30, 2020
$
617,310
$
305,000
$ (2,538,812)
$
(1,616,502)
Capital contributed
-
-
-
-
Net loss for the period
(46,372)
(46,372)
BALANCE, June 30, 2021
$
617,310
$
305,000
$ (2,585,184)
$
(1,662,874)
Capital contributed
1,345,623
-
1,345,623
Net loss for the period
(28,998)
(28,998)
BALANCE, June 30, 2022
$
1,962,933
$
305,000
$ (2,614,182)
$
(346,249)
