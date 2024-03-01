Spectris plc is a United Kingdom-based company that provides critical insights to its customers through precision measurement solutions combined with technical expertise and domain knowledge. The Company provides high-tech instruments, test equipment and software for technically demanding industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Spectris Scientific and Spectris Dynamics. Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials, as well as monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. The operating companies in this segment are Malvern Panalytical Limited and Particle Measuring Systems, Inc. Spectris Dynamics segment provides differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling and simulation solutions to help customers accelerate product development and enhance product performance.

