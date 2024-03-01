Rotork PLC - Bath, England-based industrial flow control equipment company - Bolsters board by adding Andrew Heath and Vanessa Simms as independent non-executive directors. Heath joins from start of April, Simms from June 21. Heath is currently the chief executive of Spectris PLC, a supplier of high-tech instruments, test equipment and software for industrial applications. Simms is the chief financial officer of property investor Land Securities Group PLC.
Current stock price: 310.80 pence
12-month change: down 5.1%
By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor
