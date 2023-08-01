Today at 09:38 am

Spectris PLC - London-based supplier of high-tech instruments, test equipment and software for industrial applications - Chief Executive Andrew Heath buys 2,873 shares at GBP34.54, worth GBP99,245, on Tuesday. Chair Mark Williamson buys 1,436 shares at GBP34.46, worth GBP49,477, also on Tuesday.

Current stock price: 3,429.00 pence, down 2.3% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: up 17%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.