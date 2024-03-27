Form of Proxy

Spectris plc 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on ursday 23 May 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Please read the notes overleaf before completing this form.

Shareholder Reference Number (SRN)

I/Webeing registered holder(s) of ordinary shares of Spectris plc (the 'Company') hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting/the following person*as my/our proxy to exercise all of my/our rights to attend, speak and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held at Melbourne House, 5th Floor, 44-46 Aldwych, London, WC2B 4LL on ursday 23 May 2024 at 3:00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof on the resolutions set out below.

*You may appoint one or more proxies of your own choice if you are unable to attend the meeting but would like to vote. If another person is to be your proxy, delete "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name of the person to be appointed. If you require additional forms of proxy, please contact the registrars of the Company, Equiniti, on +44 (0)371 384 2586. Please use the country code when calling from outside the UK. Lines are open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

If applicable, please mark this box to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made (see note 2). e proxy will vote on the under-mentioned resolutions as indicated. e proxy will vote at his or her discretion, or abstain from voting on any resolution listed below, if no instruction is given regarding that resolution and on any other business transacted at the meeting.

If this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments, please enter the number of shares in relation to which this proxy appointment is authorised to act. For the full wording of the resolutions below, please refer to the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Please indicate with ticks in the spaces below how you wish your votes to be cast.

Ordinary resolutions:

1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2023

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report set out on pages 102 to 123 of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023

3. To declare a ﬁnal dividend of 53.9p per Ordinary Share for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2023 to be paid on 28 June 2024 to those Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 17 May 2024

4. To elect Mandy Gradden as a Non-executive Director of the Company

5. To re-elect Ravi Gopinath as a Non-executive Director of the Company

6. To re-elect Derek Harding as an Executive Director of the Company

7. To re-elect Andrew Heath as an Executive Director of the Company

8. To re-elect Alison Henwood as a Non-executive Director of the Company

9. To re-elect Ulf Quellmann as a Non-executive Director of the Company

10. To re-elect Cathy Turner as a Non-executive Director of the Company

11. To re-elect Kjersti Wiklund as a Non-executive Director of the Company

12. To re-elect Mark Williamson as a Non-executive Director of the Company

13. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company

14. To authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration

15. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares

Special resolutions:

16. To empower the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash on a non pre-emptive basis up to 10% of the issued share capital of the Company

17. To empower the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash on a non pre-emptive basis for purposes of acquisitions or speciﬁed capital investments of up to 10% of the issued share capital of the Company

18. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares

19. To allow the period of notice for general meetings of the Company (other than annual general meetings) to be not less than 14 clear days' notice

