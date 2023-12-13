Spectris PLC - London-based supplier of high-tech instruments, test equipment and software for industrial applications - Commences first tranche of up to GBP150 million buyback programme announced on Monday. Company will repurchase a maximum of 8.2 million shares for total consideration of GBP50.0 million. Spectris on Monday said it sold its Red Lion Controls unit for USD345 million.

Current stock price: 3,616.00 pence, up 0.4% on Wednesday morning in London

12-month change: up 13%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

