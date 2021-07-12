Log in
Spectris : Acquisition of Concurrent Real-Time completed

07/12/2021
12 July 2021

Further to the announcement of 1 April 2021, Spectris plc (SXS: LSE), the expert in providing insight through precision measurement, today announces that the acquisition of Concurrent Real-Time has completed, following receipt of the required regulatory approvals.

For and on behalf of Spectris plc
LEI Number: 213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10

Contacts:

Spectris plc
Siobhán Andrews
Head of Corporate Affairs
+44 20 4551 4549/+44 7920 230093

FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain/Susanne Yule
+44 20 3727 1340

About Spectris

Spectris' global group of businesses are focused on delivering value beyond measure for all our stakeholders. We target global, attractive and sustainable markets, where growth and high returns are supported by long-term drivers. Precision is at the heart of what we do. We provide customers with expert insight through our advanced instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software and services. This equips customers with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield. In this way, Spectris know-how creates value for our wider society, as our customers design, develop, test and manufacture their products to make the world a cleaner, healthier and more productive place. Headquartered in Egham, Surrey, United Kingdom, the Company employs approximately 7,650 people located in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit www.spectris.com.

About Concurrent Real-Time

Concurrent Real-Time is the industry's foremost provider of high-performance real-time computer systems, solutions and software for commercial and government markets. Its real-time RedHawk™ Linux® solutions deliver hard real-time performance in support of the world's most sophisticated hardware in-the-loop and man-in-the-loop simulation, high-speed data acquisition, process control and low-latency transaction processing applications. With over 50 years of experience in real-time solutions, Concurrent Real-Time provides sales and support from offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent-rt.com for further information.

Disclaimer

Spectris plc published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
