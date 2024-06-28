Spectrum Brands Corporate Sustainability - Restatement and FY2022 Data Update

Spectrum Brands, Inc., and its controlled affiliates and subsidiaries (collectively, "Spectrum Brands"), is passionate about protecting our planet and conserving natural resources for future generations, including pursuing innovative ways to reduce our environmental impacts across our businesses. We drive our strategic environmental blueprint across our organization with the intention of reducing the environmental impacts of our products, minimizing the environmental footprint of our operations and processes and encouraging our employees and partners to embrace and promote environmental responsibility.

The following presentation offers both our restatement of our corporate sustainability programs and policies and quantitative highlights of Spectrum Brands' environmental sustainability efforts in Fiscal Year 2022 ("FY2022") and our ongoing commitment to Sustainability. While we intend to produce a full Sustainability Report in the next fiscal year (to discuss Fiscal Year 2023 environmental data), this FY2022 Update is offered to demonstrate Spectrum Brands' commitment to sustainability and reducing our energy and water usage, as well as waste generation through strategic divestitures and other targeted sustainability projects and activities.

To the extent the data is available, this FY2022 Update identifies both "Unadjusted" and "Adjusted" figures. The Unadjusted figures include data from Spectrum Brands' then current businesses through FY2022, as well data from two historically energy, waste, and water-intensive businesses that were divested in January 2019: (i) the Global Battery business; and (ii) the Global Auto Care business. We believe it is important to incorporate the Unadjusted figures to demonstrate Spectrum Brands' strategic decisions and commitment to participating in cleaner and more sustainable industries.

The Adjusted figures include data from only Spectrum Brands' then current businesses through FY2022: (i) Hardware and Home Improvement; (ii) Global Pet Care; (iii) Home & Garden; and (iv) Home and Personal Care Appliances.