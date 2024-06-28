2024 Corporate Sustainability Restatement and Data Update
Spectrum Brands, Inc., and its controlled affiliates and subsidiaries (collectively, "Spectrum Brands"), is passionate about protecting our planet and conserving natural resources for future generations, including pursuing innovative ways to reduce our environmental impacts across our businesses. We drive our strategic environmental blueprint across our organization with the intention of reducing the environmental impacts of our products, minimizing the environmental footprint of our operations and processes and encouraging our employees and partners to embrace and promote environmental responsibility.
The following presentation offers both our restatement of our corporate sustainability programs and policies and quantitative highlights of Spectrum Brands' environmental sustainability efforts in Fiscal Year 2022 ("FY2022") and our ongoing commitment to Sustainability. While we intend to produce a full Sustainability Report in the next fiscal year (to discuss Fiscal Year 2023 environmental data), this FY2022 Update is offered to demonstrate Spectrum Brands' commitment to sustainability and reducing our energy and water usage, as well as waste generation through strategic divestitures and other targeted sustainability projects and activities.
To the extent the data is available, this FY2022 Update identifies both "Unadjusted" and "Adjusted" figures. The Unadjusted figures include data from Spectrum Brands' then current businesses through FY2022, as well data from two historically energy, waste, and water-intensive businesses that were divested in January 2019: (i) the Global Battery business; and (ii) the Global Auto Care business. We believe it is important to incorporate the Unadjusted figures to demonstrate Spectrum Brands' strategic decisions and commitment to participating in cleaner and more sustainable industries.
The Adjusted figures include data from only Spectrum Brands' then current businesses through FY2022: (i) Hardware and Home Improvement; (ii) Global Pet Care; (iii) Home & Garden; and (iv) Home and Personal Care Appliances.
Section 1
Spectrum Brands' Corporate Sustainability
Policies and Programs
Top Brands:
Our Strategy, Mission and Values
At Spectrum Brands, our mission is to make living better at home.
We use consumer insights to fuel innovation. Our trusted brands provide the newest solutions to improve the way people live life at home, ultimately exciting consumers.
Because we are structured for growth and efficiency, we can serve more consumers, customers, and stakeholders around the world every year.
We Serve Others
Our ~3,250 employees work together to serve those who trust and use our products in their homes. We do this through our core values of:
Trust: We build trust through our integrity; we are honest, respectful, and inclusive
Accountability: We value our work, and we hold ourselves and each other accountable
Collaboration: We contribute our unique individual expertise and experience to achieve our unified goals.
Sustainability Approach and Strategy
At Spectrum Brands, our vision as a home essentials company is to leverage our professional and talented people, trusted brands and innovative solutions to make living better at home. Supporting that strategy, our commitment to sustainability demonstrates our choices and investments to protect our planet. This includes responsibly managing our natural resources and supply chains, supporting our employees' growth and ensuring their safety, and making a positive difference in the communities where we work.
We use environmental, health, and safety management systems ("EHSMS") to measure our conformance with regulatory requirements as well as our own policies and standards. These EHSMS align closely to ISO 14001 and OHSHA 18001. We create and build assurances that these management systems, policies, training, and procedures are being followed with periodic external and internal staff audits with the goal of continuous improvement.
To promote transparency on our sustainability performance, we report greenhouse gas emissions to the CDP (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project). We also reported our water use and water efficiency through the Water Security CDP questionnaire, which we did for the first time in FY21. Additionally, we have aligned our sustainability reporting to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) reporting frameworks and are tracking our performance against these well-recognized standards. We will provide further transparency on our sustainability efforts through our filings for our future performance periods.
Spectrum Brands continues to outperform our peers with product sustainability scores in the widely recognized The Sustainability Insight System (THESIS) Index, created by The Sustainability Consortium (TSC), a performance assessment system that equips retailers and manufacturers to benchmark, quantify, and initiate action on critical sustainability issues within consumer products and their respective supply chains.
For more information about how our sustainability strategy is governed, see our Environmental, Social and
Governance (ESG) Governance Policyon our website.
Our Sustainability Priorities
We have also launched a process to further enhance our existing ESG efforts. We have invested substantial internal resources and engaged experienced and reputable outside advisors to assist us through this process and evaluate ESG trends, issues, and concerns that could affect the Company's ongoing ESG and sustainability efforts consistent with our Company-wide mission statement: "We Make Living Better at Home." In furtherance of this, we identified our ESG vision statement to be:
"Committing to a process of continuous improvement for the benefit of our consumers, customers, employees, investors and the planet by integrating ESG into everything we do."
As a part of our process to evaluate and prioritize our ESG efforts, we have conducted a detailed ESG materiality assessment and are in the process of preparing for upcoming regulatory reporting requirements (e.g., CSRD) which includes performing a double materiality assessment. We conducted interviews, performed market research, and explored industry recognized ESG frameworks to determine the policies, priorities, metrics, and reporting plan. In furtherance of our ESG vision statement, we have identified four key sustainability pillars that comprise our ESG program moving forward:
Sustainability Pillars
Sustainable Products:
Creating products that will be more sustainable, for example, by reducing packaging waste and using more packaging capable of being recycled.
Sustainable Operations:
Reducing waste, water, and energy used in our operations.
Sustainable Communities:
Protecting employee wellness and health, supporting our communities where we do business, and fostering a workplace that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Sustainable Supply Chain:
Treating people with fairness, dignity, and respect and operating ethically in our supply chain are part of our core values. We work so that all products are manufactured in safe and healthy environments and the human rights of workers in our supply chain are being respected.
Sustainable Products
We are committed to creating sustainable products that reduce our environmental impacts, through design, sourcing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and the lifecycle of the product. As such, we are committed to developing products that have lower environmental life-cycle impacts, require less packaging, and are made from responsibly sourced materials across many of our brands. Our wide product range provides us the unique opportunity to focus on different sustainable design opportunities that satisfy our consumers' desire to lower their environmental impact, such as:
- designing products that consume less water;
- refurbishing rather than disposing products;
- reducing plastics in packaging;
- removing PFAS and other similar substances from our products; and
- creating refillable, reusable or recyclable packaging
To explore more sustainable product attributes across our business portfolio, employees from our marketing and new product development teams have developed a product roadmap, which includes sustainability as a key element in new product reviews
New Product Development (NPD)
We understand and appreciate that decisions made during our design and development process will have a lasting impact throughout a product's life. Accordingly, we evaluate opportunities to implement new materials, packaging and manufacturing processes to reduce environmental impacts, extend the life of our products, and reduce and eliminate product returns.
First and foremost, we want to develop products that meet our customers' quality and functional needs. We use consumer insights as an input for new product design to improve customer satisfaction and extend the product life. Our NPD teams consider sustainability factors when developing ideas from concept through manufacturing and beyond.
Our NPD teams make informed design decisions, including the use of Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) tools to support selecting alternative material choices for products and packaging. Through our LCA tools, we are able to evaluate the energy and greenhouse gas impacts of making material substitutions, such as, using recycled materials, which have a far lower carbon footprint, for non-structural components and packaging. Because of these LCA tools, and by way of example, 40% of our plastic parts in our irons now contain recycled metal and plastic materials.
Product Takeback & Recycling
Whenever possible, we expand the life cycle of our products. Occasionally, our products and/or packaging become damaged in transit or may be returned by a customer. When possible, we create a second life for these products rather than send these returned products to a landfill. In most cases, we are able to refurbish and resell or donate these returned products. If these options are not feasible, we recycle the returned product to reduce as much waste as possible.
For example, in FY23, we inspected, refurbished, and sold more than 86% of returned personal care products and approximately 60% of returned small home appliances1
1Percentages are from the 2023 THESIS
