Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands”), a leading home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, is pleased to announce that it has filed a confidential Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the spin-off of its home and personal care (“HPC”) business.

As previously announced, Spectrum Brands has accelerated its efforts to separate its HPC business from its remaining businesses through a spin-off, sale, merger or other strategic transaction. The filing of the confidential Form 10 registration statement with the SEC represents an important step forward in this process. The filing of the Form 10 registration statement does not obligate Spectrum Brands to complete the spin-off or engage in any other transaction.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature’s Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, BLACK + DECKER®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™.

Forward-looking Statements

We have made or implied certain forward-looking statements in this document and may make additional oral forward-looking statements from time to time. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this document, including, without limitation, statements or expectations regarding the separation of its HPC business from its remaining businesses via a spin-off, sale, merger or other strategic transaction, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the separation of the HPC business will be completed on a timely basis or at all. When used in this document, the words planned, expect, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Since these forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations of future events and projections and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and some of which may change rapidly, actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

