    SPB   US84790A1051

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
50.44 USD   +3.68%
11/02Spectrum Brands Holdings to Report Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call and Webcast on November 18, 2022
BU
10/26Assa Abloy 3Q Earnings Beat Forecasts Amid Strong Demand
DJ
10/20Oppenheimer Lowers Spectrum Brands' PT to $67 from $95, Reduces Estimates on Foreign Exchange, High Inventory; Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spectrum Brands Holdings Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share

11/15/2022 | 04:32pm EST
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on December 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 21, 2022.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature’s Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL®, Emeril Legasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 173 M - -
Net income 2022 37,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -55,6x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 1 984 M 1 984 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 75,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 48,65 $
Average target price 87,86 $
Spread / Average Target 80,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Maura Executive Chairman
Jeremy Wade Smeltser Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Randal D. Lewis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry Lee Polistina Lead Independent Director
Hugh R. Rovit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.-52.17%1 984
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-33.52%46 347
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-19.20%30 051
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-30.30%7 390
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-1.05%6 520
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-37.55%5 641