    SPB   US84790A1051

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPB)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-08 pm EST
65.58 USD   -0.68%
Spectrum Brands Holdings Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share

02/08/2023 | 04:31pm EST
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature’s Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL®, Emeril Legasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 175 M - -
Net income 2023 56,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,9x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 2 693 M 2 693 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 74,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 66,03 $
Average target price 82,86 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Maura Executive Chairman
Jeremy Wade Smeltser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randal D. Lewis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry Lee Polistina Lead Independent Director
Hugh R. Rovit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.8.39%2 693
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-1.53%51 997
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.6.95%34 126
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION18.10%8 521
NEWELL BRANDS INC.17.81%6 374
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.6.71%6 191