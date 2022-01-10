Log in
    SPB   US84790A1051

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPB)
Spectrum Brands Holdings to Present at CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on January 12

01/10/2022 | 06:31am EST
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today it will participate in the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on Wednesday, January 12.

The Spectrum Brands presentation will be delivered by Jeremy Smeltser, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time (12:35 p.m. Central Time) on January 12.

Spectrum Brands will provide a live webcast of the slide presentation through the Company’s website at www.spectrumbrands.com. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast link approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Spectrum Brands website.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature’s Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 153 M - -
Net income 2022 117 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 095 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,3x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 4 165 M 4 165 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float -
Duration : Period :
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
David M. Maura Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Wade Smeltser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randal D. Lewis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry Lee Polistina Lead Independent Director
Hugh R. Rovit Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.-0.59%4 165
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.5.38%83 747
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.3.04%42 795
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION0.29%10 977
NEWELL BRANDS INC.5.95%9 844
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)-3.04%8 851