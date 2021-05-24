Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPB   US84790A1051

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spectrum Brands : to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Conference

05/24/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today it will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, June 2.

The Spectrum Brands presentation will be delivered by Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Maura and Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Smeltser at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time (9:40 a.m. Central Time) on June 2. Spectrum Brands will provide a live webcast of the presentation through the Company’s website at www.spectrumbrands.com. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast link approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Spectrum Brands website.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Good Boy®, Meowee!® , Wildbird®, Wafcol®, OmegaOne®, OmegaSea®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag®, and Liquid Fence®. Spectrum Brands, a member of the Russell 1000 index, generated fiscal 2020 net sales of approximately $4.0 billion.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.
04:32pSPECTRUM BRANDS  : to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail ..
BU
05/19SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/14SPECTRUM BRANDS  : Cutter® Insect Repellents Works to Educate Consumers In Respo..
BU
05/10SPECTRUM BRANDS  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target for Spectrum Brands Holdin..
MT
05/10SPECTRUM BRANDS  : Monness Crespi Hardt Adjusts Price Target on Spectrum Brands ..
MT
05/10SPECTRUM BRANDS  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Spectrum Brands Holdings ..
MT
05/10SPECTRUM BRANDS  : RBC Raises Price Target on Spectrum Brands Holdings to $105 F..
MT
05/07CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rally to New Highs as Weak Jobs Growth Secures Fed's Pa..
MT
05/07US Stocks Rally to New Highs as Weak Jobs Growth Secures Fed's Patience
MT
05/07SPECTRUM BRANDS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 557 M - -
Net income 2021 186 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 3 845 M 3 845 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 111,83 $
Last Close Price 90,20 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Maura Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Wade Smeltser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randal D. Lewis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry Lee Polistina Lead Independent Director
Hugh R. Rovit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.14.21%3 845
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-16.50%87 663
NEWELL BRANDS INC.33.30%12 036
SEB S.A.11.99%10 204
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-4.09%9 541
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION28.44%9 212